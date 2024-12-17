The Unique Way Ina Garten Uses Coffee Grinders

The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, has a lot of amazing tips and tricks for home chefs to elevate their cooking. Among the many thoughtful items on her list of favorites to keep stocked in the kitchen, there are several gadgets and essential ingredients to be found. While not everyone might have as much room in the kitchen as Garten, there are plenty of multi-purpose pieces that you can use for a variety of different tasks. You'll be pleasantly surprised to find that Garten uses her coffee grinder for much more than just coffee. In fact, of the many unexpected ways to use your coffee grinder, pulverizing spices is an excellent method to make the most of this handy kitchen tool just like Garten does. As noted on her website, her preferred machine is a Krups One-Touch Coffee and Spice Grinder (available on Amazon) because it can take on a heavy workload and keep going.

While Garten likely isn't the first person to tout the virtues of making your own spice blends at home for total flavor control, she's certainly popularized a time-saving method of doing so with the handy use of a coffee grinder. The benefits of using a coffee grinder for spices include consistency of the grind, ease of use, and in turn, streamlining what can often be a laborious process. This also means you can blend in bulk to store your spices and keep them fresh for later use.