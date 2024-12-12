The Best Pumpkin To Use For Making Coffee And Cocktail Syrups All Season Long

As the great Barefoot Contessa herself frequently reminds perfectionist home cooks, "store-bought is fine." But sometimes, employing the extra elbow grease to make a homemade version can really yield a more dimensional, more rewarding finished result. This is certainly the case when it comes to pumpkin-flavored simple syrups, which are the perfect one-stop ingredient for elevating your go-to cold weather cocktails and coffee beverages.

Today's tip comes from Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes." When it comes to making a knockout pumpkin-flavored syrup, says Ross, nothing performs like a sweet pumpkin. "Sweet pumpkins are my favorites for creating sauces, syrups, and purees," the author shared in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. "This type of pumpkin is the perfect variety to choose when used as a cooked puree to sauces, but even better when it's made into a simple syrup for coffee and cocktails."

If you've never worked with one before, sweet pumpkins (aka sugar pumpkins or pie pumpkins) are physically round and much smaller than field pumpkins — roughly the size of a cantaloupe. Inside, their dense, squash-like flesh tastes rich, buttery, and mildly sweet, making it both easy to work with and packed with flavor. Cooking or baking with sugar pumpkins also makes a great excuse for swinging by your local farmers market.

