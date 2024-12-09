The Starbucks Iced Latte Flavor With An Unreliable Texture

An aesthetic Starbucks Iced Matcha Latte is enough to turn most people's eyes green with envy. Yet, the drink's consistency can all too easily become a catastrophe. Customers routinely complain of clumpy and badly dispersed matcha, while other eagle-eyed visitors have noted staff becoming exasperated when placing Green Tea Latte orders. According to Starbucks baristas, the cause of the unreliable texture is the unpredictability of mixing cold milk with insoluble matcha — apparently, the two aren't always a match made in heaven.

It's official: The textural problem with Starbucks' Iced Green Tea Latte is the elephant in the room. In theory, this drink is one of Starbucks' simplest offerings. It has just four ingredients: matcha powder, milk, classic syrup, and optional ice (which we recommend). The preparation is what causes hiccups. You mix everything together, either by blending the latte or shaking it. But, in truth, every barista has their own slightly different approach. The issues arise if staff make the stirring mistake that causes clumpy matcha.

The clue is in the sentence; matcha should be shaken or whisked, never stirred, to avoid lumpiness. Amongst the baristas who have found success making Iced Green Tea Lattes, "swirling vigorously" is touted as a winning strategy. Others have concerningly suggested that clumps are just a recipe "feature;" the lack of knowledge and consistent process could leave you with lumpy drinks. There's no denying that it requires a dab hand. As a customer, it's just the luck of the draw whether the staff on shift have nailed the technique.

