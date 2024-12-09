The Starbucks Iced Latte Flavor With An Unreliable Texture
An aesthetic Starbucks Iced Matcha Latte is enough to turn most people's eyes green with envy. Yet, the drink's consistency can all too easily become a catastrophe. Customers routinely complain of clumpy and badly dispersed matcha, while other eagle-eyed visitors have noted staff becoming exasperated when placing Green Tea Latte orders. According to Starbucks baristas, the cause of the unreliable texture is the unpredictability of mixing cold milk with insoluble matcha — apparently, the two aren't always a match made in heaven.
It's official: The textural problem with Starbucks' Iced Green Tea Latte is the elephant in the room. In theory, this drink is one of Starbucks' simplest offerings. It has just four ingredients: matcha powder, milk, classic syrup, and optional ice (which we recommend). The preparation is what causes hiccups. You mix everything together, either by blending the latte or shaking it. But, in truth, every barista has their own slightly different approach. The issues arise if staff make the stirring mistake that causes clumpy matcha.
The clue is in the sentence; matcha should be shaken or whisked, never stirred, to avoid lumpiness. Amongst the baristas who have found success making Iced Green Tea Lattes, "swirling vigorously" is touted as a winning strategy. Others have concerningly suggested that clumps are just a recipe "feature;" the lack of knowledge and consistent process could leave you with lumpy drinks. There's no denying that it requires a dab hand. As a customer, it's just the luck of the draw whether the staff on shift have nailed the technique.
Are Starbucks' Iced Green Tea Lattes worth the hype?
With such an unreliable texture, are Iced Green Tea Lattes actually worth buying at Starbucks? We'd argue they are if you're feeling adventurous. While the consistency does disappoint some customers, others rave about the matcha-based beverage — especially when mixed with chai syrup to create a drink that apparently "tastes like the moon." The sweet, light-green drink divides opinion, but there's no denying that matcha powder comes with a long list of health benefits, including antioxidant properties.
The Starbucks version is slightly less healthy, given the possible 16 to 33 grams of sugar per cup, but still offers some matcha for your diet. It's also far from the most sugar-heavy option on the chain's menu. As for alternative ways to try the drink, perhaps you could attempt to recreate the recipe at home. This way, you're in control of the process. It's easy to buy Starbucks Matcha Latte Powder online, with three packs retailing at $39.99 on Amazon and popular brands like sugar-free Jade Leaf Matcha (5.3 ounces) for $14.95.
Nailing a DIY matcha latte recipe is simple to orchestrate — at least when sourcing ingredients. The verdict on Iced Green Tea Lattes is that when they go wrong, they go really wrong. From flour-like texture to fishy-rather-than-earthy flavors, ordering one at Starbucks can be a gamble. Still tempted to try it as your next Starbs order? Just make sure you request ice to boost your chances of falling into the lucky percentile.