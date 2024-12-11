The 2 Key Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Homemade Pumpkin Butter

Creamy, velvety, sweet, earthy pumpkin accented by warming spices we can put on just about anything? Yes, please — pumpkin butter is like a big hug of fall flavor. You can spread it on toast, swirl it into cakes, spoon it over ice cream, and even use it to make next-level, at-home pumpkin spice lattes or tasty pumpkin butter-infused cocktails. Making pumpkin butter at home is so easy and lends itself to so many mouthwatering uses, it's hard to think of a more worthwhile seasonal project. But, you do have to know just how to both whip it up and store it so you have and maintain the best pumpkin butter possible.

We caught up with Jessie-Sierra Ross, ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," about two common mistakes she often sees newer cooks make with pumpkin butter. The good news is that once you learn about these mistakes — and take Jessie-Sierra's advice — you can avoid them going forward and always make your best pumpkin butter. The first mistake is cooking at too high of a temperature. The second pertains to storage, and that's not using clean jars, according to the author.