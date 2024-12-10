The Key To The Best Roux Starts With Beef Tallow

Roux is more than a thickening agent. Beyond its ability to texturally transform sauces, soups, and everything in between, roux also has the power to improve flavor — that is, when it's made with the right ingredients and the right technique. While butter and oil tend to be popular choices when whisking together a roux, we suggest ditching these fats in favor of beef tallow for a truly mouthwatering result. At its core, roux is mixture of fat and flour. That said, virtually any type of fat can be used. Although butter is beloved for its rich and creamy profile, beef tallow proves to be just as decadent. In fact, it's also easier to work thanks to its high smoke point, which can reduce the risk of burning.

Unlike the neutral-tasting oils that are able to withstand high temperatures, beef tallow is especially flavorful. Offering delicate flavors of beef and a mild umami funk, beef tallow effortlessly infuses layers of complexity into a frill-free roux. Fortunately, making a roux with beef tallow is simple. All you need to do is whisk together equal parts of melted tallow and flour over low heat to form a velvety paste. For even more dimension, you can continue cooking. As the roux darkens, it will develop toasted and nutty nuances that will further accentuate, as well as complement, the beef tallow's savory edge.