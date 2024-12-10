The Key To The Best Roux Starts With Beef Tallow
Roux is more than a thickening agent. Beyond its ability to texturally transform sauces, soups, and everything in between, roux also has the power to improve flavor — that is, when it's made with the right ingredients and the right technique. While butter and oil tend to be popular choices when whisking together a roux, we suggest ditching these fats in favor of beef tallow for a truly mouthwatering result. At its core, roux is mixture of fat and flour. That said, virtually any type of fat can be used. Although butter is beloved for its rich and creamy profile, beef tallow proves to be just as decadent. In fact, it's also easier to work thanks to its high smoke point, which can reduce the risk of burning.
Unlike the neutral-tasting oils that are able to withstand high temperatures, beef tallow is especially flavorful. Offering delicate flavors of beef and a mild umami funk, beef tallow effortlessly infuses layers of complexity into a frill-free roux. Fortunately, making a roux with beef tallow is simple. All you need to do is whisk together equal parts of melted tallow and flour over low heat to form a velvety paste. For even more dimension, you can continue cooking. As the roux darkens, it will develop toasted and nutty nuances that will further accentuate, as well as complement, the beef tallow's savory edge.
Everything you need to know about beef tallow roux
Tracking down tallow can be a challenge, but scouring delis and butcher shops is worth the effort. Just be sure to opt for high-quality beef tallow — preferably, from grass-fed cows — for the most flavorful results. If you cannot find tallow, however, you can make your own. Simply render beef fat slowly over low heat and season with umami-rich additions like garlic and onion powder for maximum flavor.
Given the mildly meaty profile of beef tallow roux, it makes the ultimate match for savory recipes. For instance, it works especially well as the base for sauces like a pot roast gravy or filling for shepherd's pie or hearty tourtière. The roux can also add depth to a cheese sauce or basic béchamel, which can then be worked into hamburger casseroles and tater tot hotdishes to highlight meatiness. But, that's not all. Beef tallow roux even underlines umami in vegetable-based recipes like potato gratin, mac and cheese, or moussaka. Much like it can improve beef stew or gumbo, it can even make anything from cream of mushroom soup to tomato bisque or corn chowder taste more mouthwatering. Regardless of how beef tallow roux is used, the results are sure to wow. Not only will the buttery tallow lead to a silkier roux, but it also will impart layers of savory flavor that will transform any lackluster recipe in need of extra oomph.