You Should Be Pairing Steak With This Popular Korean Condiment

Are you in a bit of a rut when it comes to your steak dinner? Although beef is a blank canvas for all kinds of flavors, it's easy to get into the habit of serving it up with the same sides and condiments. If you want to reignite your love affair with steak — or you're simply keen to experiment — look to Korean cuisine and reach for that jar of kimchi.

This tangy, spicy condiment is the backbone of Korean meals, served with anything from plain rice to soups and meat, including beef. The fermentation process gives kimchi plenty of umami notes, so it's a natural pairing for the rich taste of steak, and the acidity means it's especially good for complementing fattier cuts like ribeye. Trying out this flavor combination doesn't need to be complicated. You can simply add kimchi to your plate as an extra side. But if you're cooking your steak on the grill, try giving your kimchi a little char for Korean barbecue vibes. Alternatively, take some inspiration from beef bulgogi and marinate your steak in soy sauce and sesame oil and serve sliced with kimchi and white rice.

