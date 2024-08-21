Kimchi Is The Spicy Addition Your Pasta Salad Needs

If you just plop a spoonful of kimchi on top of any one of these pasta salads we can't get enough of and give it a stir, it will seem rightfully out of place. Rather, you'll want to shift the entire balance of this recipe to something more Asian-inspired. Instead of grabbing that bottle of Italian dressing from your fridge to dress your salad, whip up a simple concoction using ingredients like soy sauce, mirin, rice wine vinegar, lime juice, and a little bit of the liquid from your kimchi jar. You'll find that the flavors of the kimchi work well with the saltiness of the soy sauce and the acidity of some of the other additions. If you're worried about the flavor leaning too salty or spicy, consider adding a dollop of honey to the dressing to balance everything out.

As for vegetables, your options are seemingly limitless. Chop up some bell peppers, toss in some carrots, and don't forget the scallions. And if you don't want to go through the tedious process of chopping each by hand, consider grabbing a bag of coleslaw from the refrigerated section of your grocery store and using it for both your kimchi recipe and your pasta salad.