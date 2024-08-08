The Flavorful Way To Transform Kimchi Into A New Ingredient
If you're not familiar with the fermented chili pepper-lashed cabbage dish that was dubbed part of Korea's Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, it's about time you explore the many ways kimchi can literally spice up your life. And if you're already a fan of kimchi, you might be looking for ways to bring the bold, spicy flavor of the Korean side into your life in more ways. Of course, kimchi is great as-is alongside smoky barbeque (like bulgogi) and white rice, and also chopped into omelets, kimchi fried rice, and more, but there's an easy and creative way to convert that fiery, sour, umami flavor profile for use in new ways with your dehydrator.
Drying out kimchi results in crispy chips that make an irresistible snack, but even better, you can grind those chips up with a small food processor or coffee grinder into a powder that can be sprinkled on anything that could use a hit of spice. And if you want to customize your kimchi flavor, consider dehydrating some extra garlic, ginger, or even green onions to punch up the flavor even more.
Making and using kimchi powder is easy
Because kimchi usually starts rather wet, it will take about 12 hours at around 120 degrees Fahrenheit to become fully dried. Laying the individual leaves of kimchi flat will speed up the process. Note that the aroma of kimchi will waft all around the dehydrator, so we recommend working in a well ventilated space to keep the smells down a bit. Once fully dry, just blitz the dried kimchi up into a fine powder. Be sure to open your grinder carefully to prevent that spicy dust from making its way to your nose and eyes, too!
There are so many delicious ways to use kimchi in its dried form. We love sprinkling kimchi powder on popcorn or potato chips. It's also a great seasoning to shake on a bowl of ramen or plain buttered pasta for a full mouthful of spicy umami. Dust slices of cucumber with the powder, or use a dash in a tablespoon of mayonnaise to make your new favorite sandwich spread. Keep your kimchi powder in a tightly sealed jar and you'll have a new secret ingredient on hand anytime you need to spice up your palate.