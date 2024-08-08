The Flavorful Way To Transform Kimchi Into A New Ingredient

If you're not familiar with the fermented chili pepper-lashed cabbage dish that was dubbed part of Korea's Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, it's about time you explore the many ways kimchi can literally spice up your life. And if you're already a fan of kimchi, you might be looking for ways to bring the bold, spicy flavor of the Korean side into your life in more ways. Of course, kimchi is great as-is alongside smoky barbeque (like bulgogi) and white rice, and also chopped into omelets, kimchi fried rice, and more, but there's an easy and creative way to convert that fiery, sour, umami flavor profile for use in new ways with your dehydrator.

Drying out kimchi results in crispy chips that make an irresistible snack, but even better, you can grind those chips up with a small food processor or coffee grinder into a powder that can be sprinkled on anything that could use a hit of spice. And if you want to customize your kimchi flavor, consider dehydrating some extra garlic, ginger, or even green onions to punch up the flavor even more.