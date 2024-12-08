Lasagna is a quintessential Italian meal to pop into the oven for a crowd-pleasing dinner. However, you can avoid the casserole dish and the oven altogether with the help of your air fryer. Known for cooking and crisping anything from potatoes to chicken cutlets into deep-fried versions of themselves minus the deep fryer, the air fryer is essentially a more efficient convection oven. It's therefore perfect for oven-baked dishes like lasagna. The best part is that the air fryer basket serves as the oven and the baking dish.

The simple technique to bake a full lasagna in the air fryer is simply layering all of your ingredients into the basket itself. Of course, this technique will only work with basket air fryers and not oven air fryers. The basket air fryer's drawer is the perfect vessel to layer sauces, lasagna sheets, and cheese. It'll also cook faster than traditional oven-baked lasagnas, providing a crispy charred cheese topping and gooey, perfectly cooked layers you can spoon directly out of the basket with a spatula. Air fryers come in various sizes, so the size of your air fryer will determine how many servings of lasagna it can hold. You don't have to make any changes to a traditional lasagna recipe. Simply add layers to the airy fryer drawer, slide it back in, and bake for around 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until the top cheesy layer is browned and crispy.

