How To Give Your Sweet Drinks A Pretty Sprinkle Rim

Adding a garnish is a simple way to add not only aesthetic interest to a drink but to also invite extra flavors to a cocktail recipe. While you can use a lemon wedge to line the lip of a glass before twisting it into a shallow dish of salt, we have a sweeter option that works well for celebratory libations. Whether you want to add a pop of color to a cocktail served at a birthday party or bring a touch of sweetness to a beverage recipe you've been perfecting, the ingredients you use to decorate cakes can just as easily find their way behind your home bar and onto the surface of your glass.

Use sugar syrup for a translucent effect or create a contrasting canvas for your chosen sprinkles by lining drink glasses with frosting. Once you have an edible adherent base affixed to your vessels, you can lightly press the rim into a shallow dish of colorful sprinkles. With so many different kinds of decorating sprinkles available, you'll never lose inspiration when it comes to matching drink recipes with interesting garnishes.