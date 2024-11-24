Transform Your Irish Coffee With One Creamy Canned Ingredient

When it comes to after-dinner drinks, Irish coffee is like no other. With its warm and cozy flavors, it's the perfect way to unwind and relax after a long day. While it's a tried-and-true cocktail as is, adding just one simple ingredient — sweetened condensed milk — can transform your Irish coffee into a unique mixological experience like no other. Inspired by traditional Vietnamese coffee, adding sweetened condensed milk to your Irish coffee provides an indulgent, caramel-like sweetness and significantly boosts the cocktail's richness.

Typically, Irish coffees are made with a source of sugar, whether that's brown sugar, demerara sugar, or just plain, white sugar. Here, the sweetened condensed milk acts as a replacement for these sweeteners, becoming the star of the show in the process. Due to the sweetened condensed milk's dairy content, your cocktail will have a smooth and luxurious mouth feel, with a decadent, creamy richness. Not only will the sweetened condensed milk make your Irish coffee taste like the world's best alcoholic latte, but it will give the perfect balance to the more bitter or astringent notes of the coffee and Irish whiskey. The best part of this cocktail? It can be made at home with only four ingredients.

