The Easiest Way To Make Frozen Margaritas Without A Blender

The beauty of this hack is that you can freeze frozen juice pouches ahead of time, store them in a cooler, and use them to make frozen margaritas, regardless of whether there's a blender (or outlet) nearby. You also have your choice of flavors when it comes to using this method, limited only by the flavors of juice boxes you have access to. You can also make your own custom "juice pouch" by pouring your favorite juice (or mix of juices) into a plastic freezer bag or pre-made juice pouch and freezing it. For an extra refreshing margarita, you can add frozen lemonade concentrate.

Advertisement

There are also a few bartender tips for making frozen margaritas at home to keep in mind. One key tip is to adjust your ratio of juice to booze: When making a frozen version of a margarita, use a bit more juice than you would for an on-the-rocks version — try a 4:1 ratio of juice to booze instead of the classic 3:1 ratio. Finally, use a chilled glass. If you're home or somewhere where you have a freezer handy, place your glasses in the freezer ahead of time. Otherwise, fill your glass with ice and water to chill it before filling it with your slushy juice pouch frozen margarita.