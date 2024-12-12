The Easiest Way To Make Frozen Margaritas Without A Blender
No matter the weather outside, a frozen margarita is a tasty tipple and treat. One problem with making frozen margaritas, and frozen cocktails in general, is that you usually need to have a blender — unless you have invested in a frozen drink machine or have an electric ice cream maker you can resurrect. Well, there's an even easier way to make frozen margaritas that doesn't require any special machines or gadgets, as long as you have access to a freezer.
TikTok user @kaidaguman shared a video to the platform with a genius hack for making frozen margaritas with minimal fuss, and all you need is a frozen juice pouch, tequila, and margarita mix. Freeze a juice pouch until it reaches a slushie-like consistency, cut the top off, and pour the contents into a cup that you've rimmed with salt; add tequila and margarita mix, stir, and enjoy the frozen goodness.
Other tips to keep in mind for the no-blender frozen margarita
The beauty of this hack is that you can freeze frozen juice pouches ahead of time, store them in a cooler, and use them to make frozen margaritas, regardless of whether there's a blender (or outlet) nearby. You also have your choice of flavors when it comes to using this method, limited only by the flavors of juice boxes you have access to. You can also make your own custom "juice pouch" by pouring your favorite juice (or mix of juices) into a plastic freezer bag or pre-made juice pouch and freezing it. For an extra refreshing margarita, you can add frozen lemonade concentrate.
There are also a few bartender tips for making frozen margaritas at home to keep in mind. One key tip is to adjust your ratio of juice to booze: When making a frozen version of a margarita, use a bit more juice than you would for an on-the-rocks version — try a 4:1 ratio of juice to booze instead of the classic 3:1 ratio. Finally, use a chilled glass. If you're home or somewhere where you have a freezer handy, place your glasses in the freezer ahead of time. Otherwise, fill your glass with ice and water to chill it before filling it with your slushy juice pouch frozen margarita.