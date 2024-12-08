The Underrated Pantry Staple That's A Protein-Packed Pizza Topping

Those canned chickpeas sitting in your kitchen cupboard can be just the ticket to add texture and taste to tonight's pizza. In addition to using chickpea flour to make pizza, you can also top slices with the crunchy orbs. If you've tried making a chickpea flour pizza with chickpea pesto, you may already be a fan of this savory flavor combination. Consider making a batch of crispy chickpeas as part of meal prep. You'll have the pieces on hand to snack on during the week and can sprinkle the snack on top of pizza pies for a quick dinner made during busy weeks.

Toss a batch of rinsed and dried chickpeas in cornstarch before putting them into the air fryer, and think of these tiny bites as a kind of blank canvas for your favorite flavors. Season with black pepper, ancho chile, and smoked paprika for a touch of heat, or keep spices simple with an easy sprinkle of flaky sea salt and a generous coating of the cooking oil or butter of your choice. Once made, crispy chickpeas can be sprinkled onto store-bought pizzas or used to top the pies you make from scratch.