The Breakfast Staple That's Even Better With Booze

Breakfast can be better when boozy. There, we said it. Classic chia puddings don't have to be bland or boring when you add a little alcohol. Imagine this, our rich chocolate peanut butter chia pudding recipe with a splash of coffee liqueur, like Kahlúa. By a splash, we mean no more than 1 to 2 teaspoons of the alcohol. Instantly, you'll have a mocha-flavored chia pudding with just a hint of the booze.

This breakfast for adults only might feel a little too decadent and indulgent every morning. Thus, we don't recommend you do this every day but reserve it for special occasions or brunches (or when you're feeling adventurous). And don't limit yourself to chocolate and coffee pairings, as the boozy possibilities are endless. Let's say you're making a vanilla chia pudding and pair it with banana slices. A splash of Frangelico, a hazelnut liqueur, will add rich, toasty, nutty notes that pair beautifully with the creamy, sweet ingredients in your chia pudding. Top the pudding with crushed hazelnuts, and the result is something that looks like a decadent dessert but is still light enough for breakfast.

