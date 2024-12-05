The Breakfast Staple That's Even Better With Booze
Breakfast can be better when boozy. There, we said it. Classic chia puddings don't have to be bland or boring when you add a little alcohol. Imagine this, our rich chocolate peanut butter chia pudding recipe with a splash of coffee liqueur, like Kahlúa. By a splash, we mean no more than 1 to 2 teaspoons of the alcohol. Instantly, you'll have a mocha-flavored chia pudding with just a hint of the booze.
This breakfast for adults only might feel a little too decadent and indulgent every morning. Thus, we don't recommend you do this every day but reserve it for special occasions or brunches (or when you're feeling adventurous). And don't limit yourself to chocolate and coffee pairings, as the boozy possibilities are endless. Let's say you're making a vanilla chia pudding and pair it with banana slices. A splash of Frangelico, a hazelnut liqueur, will add rich, toasty, nutty notes that pair beautifully with the creamy, sweet ingredients in your chia pudding. Top the pudding with crushed hazelnuts, and the result is something that looks like a decadent dessert but is still light enough for breakfast.
Upgrade chia puddings and oatmeals with a splash of booze
Let's say you're making a chia pudding with tropical flavors. A splash of orange liqueur, like Cointreau or Grand Marnier, would bring a bright citrusy kick that pairs especially well with coconut milk, mango jam, or pineapple chunks. It's like a beach or vacation in a bowl.
Another idea is to swap the vanilla extract in your chia pudding with bourbon, whiskey, or rum. These spirits add warmth, depth, and complex flavor notes. In fact, bourbon and rum make up our list of 10 vanilla extract substitutes that taste like the real thing, especially when cooked or mixed into food. Just note that if you usually add 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract to your chia pudding, you want to substitute it with 1 teaspoon of spirit to start. If the flavor feels too light for your palate, add another teaspoon.
Note that you can use this boozy upgrade trick on other breakfast staples outside of chia puddings, like overnight oats and oatmeal. So, if you're making any of our 13 outstanding oatmeal recipes this week, play with flavors and try giving your next bowl of oatmeal a boozy upgrade as well.