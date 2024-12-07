The Salt Ratio To Remember For Seasoning Roast Chicken

Roast chicken is a classic for a reason: It's a simple crowd-pleaser that has the potential to be a showstopper, from flavorful, crisped skin to juicy, tender meat. In pursuit of that dreamy dinnertime bird, the home chefs among us spend time learning how to perfect the roast chicken, from learning the most classic recipe to looking for inspiration in Julia Child's preferred roast poultry method. There's one step you'll find across various approaches which seems to guarantee stellar texture and flavor results — dry-brining the chicken with salt. All it takes is understanding the basics, like exactly how much salt to use. For clear guidance, we turned to an expert.

"A good ratio is about 1 teaspoon of kosher salt for 1 pound of chicken," says Chef Bradley Borchardt, Strategic Account Chef for Cargill Protein. Borchardt adds that this dry brine can be done to chicken that is whole or in pieces — the proportion of salt to bird would remain the same. In general, when planning how much chicken you need for hosting dinner, it's thought that you should have about ⅓ of a pound per person. If you're cooking for eight, you'd err on the side of having a little more and want to roast about three pounds of chicken, which would require three teaspoons of salt per Borchardt's recommendation.