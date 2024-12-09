The One Thing You Should Never Do When Roasting Whole Chicken

While there may be controversy between wet brining versus dry brining or dry rubs versus marinades, there's one thing you should never do when roasting a whole chicken. In an interview with Tasting Table, Chef Bradley Borchardt, Strategic Account Chef for Cargill Protein, warns against the perils of roasting whole chicken with stuffing.

"I don't recommend cooking any bird with a stuffing," Borchardt says. "It can be done but it also can be a nightmare for food borne bacteria. Better to make your stuffing in a casserole dish on the side."

While stuffing chicken sounds like a more efficient way to make two dishes in one roasting pan, the chicken's small chest cavity inhibits even cooking, leaving many parts of the stuffing raw. Produce and eggs in traditional stuffing recipes may contain harmful bacteria like salmonella or E. coli. Not only is uneven cooking dangerous, but the cooking time and internal temperatures for roasting chicken pose additional risks.

Roast chickens need to reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, which takes only about an hour to achieve. Chicken juices and the cavity itself maintain a moist environment, which is the prime environment for bacterial growth. The meat reaches 165 degrees in an hour without taking into account that the stuffing inside may need more time to reach the same temperature. If you take the bird out before the stuffing finishes cooking, the food borne bacteria nightmare Borchardt alludes to will become a reality.

