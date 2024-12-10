The Roasted Fruit Topping Your Winter Sundaes Need ASAP
Even when the weather gets chilly, we still have an insatiable desire for ice cream; the cold doesn't bar us from enjoying the frozen treat. Instead, we dress it up with items that fit the weather, trading bright strawberry syrup and sliced bananas for ingredients that are a little richer. For a winter ice cream sundae with a cozy twist, top it off with roasted grapes.
The tart sweetness of grapes already makes them a delicious snack, but introducing them to heat takes the fruit to a higher level. When roasted, the skin caramelizes and wrinkles slightly, like a raisin halfway through its transformation. However, it doesn't share the same chewiness as the dried fruit. The insides become jammy and thick, a visual and textural representation of the grapes' new concentrated flavor. Much like roasting tomatoes, the acidity of the fruit vanishes, replaced by a headiness that mirrors jelly or wine. The blistered fruits are delicious and easy to whip up, making them a choice unique topping to spruce up ice cream sundaes with.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and toss the grapes in a neutral oil with a high smoke point, like avocado or canola oil. Place the fruits on a baking sheet, ensuring that they don't crowd one another. Roast the grapes for around 25 minutes, or until they burst and wrinkle. Allow them to cool down before serving them with your ice cream sundae.
What kind of grapes should you roast for a winter sundae?
For ice cream with a cozier taste, go for the types of grapes with a richness that will complement a winter sundae. Concord grapes are best known for juice, but their thick skin and fleshy, sweet interior are perfect when roasted for sundaes. Their bolder flavor stands out on creamy, French vanilla ice cream. Rather than pairing the grapes with crushed peanuts, opt for pistachios or roasted walnuts.
Crimson grapes are one of the more popular types of the fruit, making them suitable for all kinds of winter ice cream flavors. They're pleasantly tart, with a bright sweetness that meshes well with everything from peppermint ice cream to an eggnog-flavored version of the treat. However, a spiced snickerdoodle sundae brings out the best from crimson grapes. To amp up the warmth of the cinnamon-tinged ice cream, whip up a delicious ginger-caramel dessert sauce to drizzle on top, and finish off the sundae with hazelnuts and sprinkles.
If you want to test out an ice cream sundae that leans a little more savory, try it with muscat grapes. They have a freshness that mirrors the taste of fruits like apricots and peaches, making them great for balancing out more interesting flavors on your sundae. Roast them with balsamic vinegar before adding them to a scoop or two of cream cheese or vanilla ice cream. Finish the sundae with a drizzle of olive oil, flaky sea salt, and dark chocolate chips.