The Roasted Fruit Topping Your Winter Sundaes Need ASAP

Even when the weather gets chilly, we still have an insatiable desire for ice cream; the cold doesn't bar us from enjoying the frozen treat. Instead, we dress it up with items that fit the weather, trading bright strawberry syrup and sliced bananas for ingredients that are a little richer. For a winter ice cream sundae with a cozy twist, top it off with roasted grapes.

The tart sweetness of grapes already makes them a delicious snack, but introducing them to heat takes the fruit to a higher level. When roasted, the skin caramelizes and wrinkles slightly, like a raisin halfway through its transformation. However, it doesn't share the same chewiness as the dried fruit. The insides become jammy and thick, a visual and textural representation of the grapes' new concentrated flavor. Much like roasting tomatoes, the acidity of the fruit vanishes, replaced by a headiness that mirrors jelly or wine. The blistered fruits are delicious and easy to whip up, making them a choice unique topping to spruce up ice cream sundaes with.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and toss the grapes in a neutral oil with a high smoke point, like avocado or canola oil. Place the fruits on a baking sheet, ensuring that they don't crowd one another. Roast the grapes for around 25 minutes, or until they burst and wrinkle. Allow them to cool down before serving them with your ice cream sundae.

