There are plenty of easy and delicious fried rice recipes to make low-effort meals anytime. It's a great way to use up rice, eggs, and vegetables that might be on the verge of turning to avoid food waste while at the same time creating a comforting meal that's rich in protein. Whether you eat a plant-based diet or include animal proteins in your food, it's as easy as ever to find a fried rice recipe to fit your needs. Much like bulking up your fried rice with the budget-friendly shortcut of hot dogs, you can also streamline a typical pork fried rice recipe by swapping in chopped-up bacon for the pieces of pork. This cuts down on your cooking time while still adding the element of smoky pork flavor to your favorite fried rice.

This is is a great idea because the bacon cooks more quickly and yields a fair amount of grease, which is ideal for frying your rice. With so many different styles and brands of bacon available, it also allows you to fully customize the flavors of your dish. Whether you like your bacon thin and extra crispy, flavored with lots of black pepper, or tender and thick cut, like Tender Belly Signature Dry-Rubbed, Thick Cut Bacon, you can throw it into your pan for an unforgettable fried rice upgrade.