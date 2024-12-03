The Worst Grocery Store Pumpkin Pie Comes From A Beloved Chain

If you're looking for the best pumpkin pie you can buy for your Thanksgiving or Christmas get-together, remember that good things often come in small packages. Pardon the pun, but Wegmans' seven-ounce pie takes the cake as a buttery, not-too-sweet, and richly-spiced treat that tastes homemade. For these reasons, our taste tester awarded it first place in our ranking.

No matter where you get your pumpkin dessert, make sure you have enough pie to go around. Experts recommend having multiple pies and getting at least six servings out of each standard nine or 10-inch pie. With multiple pies available, guests can also pick and choose their favorites — and, as a bonus, you'll have plenty of leftovers to enjoy.

If you're sticking with tradition and baking a pumpkin pie from scratch, consider changing up your tried-and-true recipe with these two expert-approved tips for elevating pumpkin pie. Start by browning your butter (assuming the recipe calls for it) and roasting your canned pumpkin or pumpkin puree. By doing so, you'll unlock some extra toasty tasting notes and the butter will be richer, thereby enhancing the warm spice flavors and taking your homemade pie to the next level.

