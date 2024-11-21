Here's How Much Pie You'll Actually Need For Thanksgiving Dinner

Despite the extravagant dinner spread that's laid out on tables across the country on Thanksgiving, there's one thing you can be sure of: People are going to have room for dessert. Even if they don't necessarily have room, they're probably going to eat dessert. So, of course, you want to have enough pie to feed all those mouths. To ensure everyone can eat until their heart's content, we talked to Chef Zac Young, the Sprinkle Master at PieCaken Bakeshop and Sprinkletown Donuts & Ice Cream, to get his recommendations on appropriate Thanksgiving pie quantities. Of a typical 9- or 10-inch pie, Young says, "On Thanksgiving, where one should have multiple pies, I like to go 6 servings per pie."

Did you think it served more? "A 9 -or 10-inch pie CAN serve 8 to 10," the pie expert said, though he also happens to be a self-proclaimed "'more is more" kind of person at Thanksgiving." It's also typical to have more than one type of pie for this fall feast. "Half the pie will be eaten by pie purists, and the other half will be divided among those who want a little of each pie," Young explained. Plus, pie also makes great leftovers to send home with guests (or keep for yourself as the host!).