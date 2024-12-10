The 'Desperation' Pie That Replaced Fresh Fruit With Vinegar

Pie is an American classic year-round, with different fruits and flavor profiles taking center stage each season, but the holidays are an especially great time to savor tasty pies with family and friends. Perhaps you've been thinking about pie alternatives you can serve on Thanksgiving, for example, to step outside of the apple and pumpkin boxes. If you enjoy the flavor profile of a classic lemon meringue pie — sharp, bright, tart, and tangy, balanced by richness and sweetness — we've got a pie for you that happens to have a fascinating history as well.

Vinegar pie might sound off-putting or at least overly savory, but stay with us. It calls for vinegar, sugar, flour, some water, some butter, and an egg. Whipped together, those humble ingredients create a fudgy, custardy consistency like a traditional chess pie. And the flavor profile, again, is similar to a lemon meringue or key lime pie, combining a complex punch of brightness with lush sweetness in every bite. That similarity isn't accidental either.

Vinegar pie achieves the effect of a pie made with citrus, but with a recipe for those times when it's not possible to get fresh fruit. It's considered a "desperation pie" and is often linked to the Great Depression for this reason. Vinegar pie became popular then because many people couldn't afford or access citrus fruits, but they could get a similar flavor from what they did have on hand. However, the Great Depression was not the first time vinegar pie enjoyed home-baker favor.

