Ree Drummond's Go-To Christmas Dessert Stars A Boxed Cake Mix Shortcut

Food will forever be a favorite part of the holidays, but with other things taking up time, it's tricky for everyone to dedicate themselves to it as much as they'd like — especially when it comes to dessert. Still, that doesn't mean you have to relegate yourself to store-bought versions of beloved Christmas treats like rum cake. Instead, you can take a hint from Ree Drummond and make a quicker, though equally delicious, version with boxed yellow cake mix.

Like many baked goods, rum cake features a litany of ingredients that must be measured out with precision for the best results. Using store-bought cake mix takes away some guesswork, which is helpful if your holidays are packed with errands and activities. Plus, a plain yellow cake mix works well with any flavor you want to add to your rum cake or other dessert.

Drummond keeps her recipe simple by combining it with instant vanilla pudding mix and making a glaze of butter, sugar, and rum. However, the mix works well with other recipes like our ginger molasses rum cake. Forego the baking soda, sugar, and flour, and combine the mix with salt and cinnamon, followed by a combination of molasses, grated ginger, vegetable oil, and eggs. A boxed yellow cake mix can be used for Jamaican rum cake, too, blending seamlessly with the vanilla pudding mix and paste. The recipe does call for almond flour, but you can use a dash of almond extract for flavor, instead.

