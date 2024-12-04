Don't Use Bread For Your Next Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich

Nostalgia isn't just about memories; it's also about comfort and familiarity, both of which you can easily find in a simple PB&J sandwich. Sometimes, though, even the most beloved traditions are due for a change to make the ordinary feel special again. There are so many ways to do this, from adding texture-enhancing toppings to your PB&J sandwiches to exploring their many diverse flavor avenues. And when you feel like shaking things up in a completely unexpected way, swapping out the bread for waffles is just the thing to try.

At first, this idea sounds quite odd. Waffles, after all, belong in the breakfast world. However, they can be just as marvelous when turned into a sandwich, whether it's a brunch-worthy chicken and waffle sandwich or a PB&J. With their crispy edges and airy pockets, waffles offer a texture that's infinitely more interesting than bread's plain old softness. The thick, crunchy exterior is a delightful contrast against the luscious filling inside, packing layers upon layers of textural interplay with each bite.

Moreover, waffles' buttery richness and lightly sweet undertone are pure heaven, even more so when slathered with fruity jam and nutty peanut butter. Coming together, whether with just a simple spread or an extra press of the waffle maker, they make the whole sandwich feel more like an indulgent dessert that somehow still fits right into your morning and snacking routine.

