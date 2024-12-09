The Specific Vinegar You Need For Delicious Homemade Kewpie Mayo

That iconic Kewpie baby logo heralds a condiment beloved by foodies from celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern to novice home cooks with penchants for umami flavor. We love it stirred into macaroni salad, potato salad, and even drizzled on top of Maine-style lobster rolls for fifth-taste flair. Of course, we could only be talking about Kewpie mayonnaise here. That distinctive taste and signature richer, creamier texture compared to regular mayonnaise is thanks to Kewpie's exclusive use of egg yolks (no egg whites allowed). But, what other key players in the ingredients lineup contribute to that tangy, slightly sweet, lush profile?

Advertisement

The Japanese mayo brand's proprietary blend is kept secret, but has been revealed to include some combination of apple cider vinegar and rice vinegar, among other ingredients. While some copycat recipes favor the apple cider vinegar, we think that classic Kewpie is known for its sweet-tangy taste, not notes of funkiness. So, when whipping up a batch of flavorful Kewpie mayo at home, the secret ingredient is none other than rice vinegar.

As its name might suggest, rice vinegar is made from a base of fermented rice. Since it's a byproduct of the natural sugars in rice fermenting, rice vinegar is milder, sweeter, and less sharp than other vinegar types like distilled white vinegar or harsher malt-based varieties. Our copycat Kewpie mayo recipe combines rice vinegar with sugar, salt, MSG, egg yolks, and vegetable oil. All it takes is one tablespoon of rice vinegar per batch for acidic power and subtly.

Advertisement