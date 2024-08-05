Give Your Maine-Style Lobster Rolls A Boost With Kewpie Mayo
When it comes to dishes that perfectly express summer, a buttery lobster roll can't be beaten. This timeless New England favorite — whether served out of a lobster pound on the craggy coastline of Maine or prepared at home in the kitchen — consists of succulent lobster meat dressed in mayonnaise and other accompaniments. All of these are then nestled into a toasted bun. Yet while good lobster meat doesn't need much doctoring, Japan's punchy, flavorful Kewpie mayo will take your homemade lobster rolls to the next level.
This mayonnaise works well in lobster rolls because of its unique ingredients. Unlike standard mayonnaise, the Japanese iteration utilizes egg yolks, rice vinegar, and MSG. For comparison, regular mayonnaise uses whole eggs and white wine vinegar. Not to mention, the Kewpie version spruces up the appearance of your lobster roll.
In addition to its taste and texture, the condiment has a deep yellow color, custardy consistency, and waves of tangy, umami-packed flavor. This simple substitution will enhance your lobster roll without compromising its beautiful simplicity and pair well with additional Maine-worthy flavors.
Round out your Kewpie-laden lobster roll with these other flavorful ingredients
A few optional additions to your lobster roll can enhance or cut through the silky richness of Kewpie mayo, without going over the top. For an even greater depth of flavor, try adding just a few spoonfuls of butter. The fat will enhance the richness of the mayonnaise and is a lobster roll classic. Meanwhile, a squeeze of fresh citrus — lemon works wonders — will lend your sandwich a much-needed acidity. Similarly, you can mix just a spoonful of Dijon mustard to elevate your lobster roll for the ultimate seafood sauce.
Of course, if you're looking for something green, you can also try adding a sprinkle of chopped chives. Incorporating the herb into your loaded roll will give the finished product contrast, though if you want even more texture, you can also add celery or Bibb lettuce. The latter, in particular, will create a buffer between your bun and Kewpie mayonnaise-covered lobster, preventing any soggy bread.
With this condiment swap and a few crucial lobster roll additions, you'll enjoy the spirit of Maine, even when far from the coast.