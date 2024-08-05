Give Your Maine-Style Lobster Rolls A Boost With Kewpie Mayo

When it comes to dishes that perfectly express summer, a buttery lobster roll can't be beaten. This timeless New England favorite — whether served out of a lobster pound on the craggy coastline of Maine or prepared at home in the kitchen — consists of succulent lobster meat dressed in mayonnaise and other accompaniments. All of these are then nestled into a toasted bun. Yet while good lobster meat doesn't need much doctoring, Japan's punchy, flavorful Kewpie mayo will take your homemade lobster rolls to the next level.

This mayonnaise works well in lobster rolls because of its unique ingredients. Unlike standard mayonnaise, the Japanese iteration utilizes egg yolks, rice vinegar, and MSG. For comparison, regular mayonnaise uses whole eggs and white wine vinegar. Not to mention, the Kewpie version spruces up the appearance of your lobster roll.

In addition to its taste and texture, the condiment has a deep yellow color, custardy consistency, and waves of tangy, umami-packed flavor. This simple substitution will enhance your lobster roll without compromising its beautiful simplicity and pair well with additional Maine-worthy flavors.