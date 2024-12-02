The Sweet And Spicy Topping That Makes Brussels Sprouts Taste Unforgettable

If you have already mastered our easy balsamic roasted Brussels sprouts recipe, it is time to invite hot honey to the table. We admit that not everyone enjoys digging into a side of Brussels sprouts, but with the right recipe, these divisive green orbs can become a delicious side that will complement your meal. Hot honey is the vehicle that will convert those who tend to push plates of Brussels sprouts off to the side. Instead, dinner guests may be asking for second servings.

Hot honey helps Brussels sprouts caramelize, and the spicy sweetness can offset some of the bitter notes found in these tiny cabbages. Pepper's presence rounds out the recipe so the honey's sweetness is tempered by heat that builds interest in the dish.

Coat a pound of trimmed and halved Brussels sprouts with olive oil — start with 3 tablespoons and add more, per your preference — before drizzling 2 tablespoons of hot honey into the mixing bowl. A sprinkle of salt and black pepper can be the finish this needs, and for added flavor, crown your dish with red pepper flakes or a quick sprinkle of ancho chile powder. After the ingredients are mixed, arrange the pieces sliced-side down on a baking sheet. For extra crispness, preheat the pan you intend to use to cook the pieces before roasting the sprouts for about 20 minutes. Shake the pan periodically so each piece crisps and browns yet remains tender to the bite.

