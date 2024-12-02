The Sweet And Spicy Topping That Makes Brussels Sprouts Taste Unforgettable
If you have already mastered our easy balsamic roasted Brussels sprouts recipe, it is time to invite hot honey to the table. We admit that not everyone enjoys digging into a side of Brussels sprouts, but with the right recipe, these divisive green orbs can become a delicious side that will complement your meal. Hot honey is the vehicle that will convert those who tend to push plates of Brussels sprouts off to the side. Instead, dinner guests may be asking for second servings.
Hot honey helps Brussels sprouts caramelize, and the spicy sweetness can offset some of the bitter notes found in these tiny cabbages. Pepper's presence rounds out the recipe so the honey's sweetness is tempered by heat that builds interest in the dish.
Coat a pound of trimmed and halved Brussels sprouts with olive oil — start with 3 tablespoons and add more, per your preference — before drizzling 2 tablespoons of hot honey into the mixing bowl. A sprinkle of salt and black pepper can be the finish this needs, and for added flavor, crown your dish with red pepper flakes or a quick sprinkle of ancho chile powder. After the ingredients are mixed, arrange the pieces sliced-side down on a baking sheet. For extra crispness, preheat the pan you intend to use to cook the pieces before roasting the sprouts for about 20 minutes. Shake the pan periodically so each piece crisps and browns yet remains tender to the bite.
These veggies won't be pushed to the side
Cheese fans may want to add a fine dusting of parmesan or crumbles of feta to the tops of these beauties before serving. A pop of color and a fresh texture can be added to the dish with a handful of pomegranate seeds. Consider serving additional dishes of hot honey on the side for guests to drizzle onto their plates to adjust the taste of their meal, or provide broken pieces of maple-cinnamon candied bacon as an added garnish for the meat lovers present. You may want to make more Brussels sprouts than what you think you'll need, as whatever leftovers you end up with can be stored in the fridge for the better part of a week.
Make your own hot honey using Calabrian chiles, or you can buy hot honey if you don't want to make a spicy and sweet infusion for yourself. Once the ingredient is stocked in your kitchen, you can incorporate it into sourdough bread recipes or use it to caramelize your next batch of crispy bacon. Hot honey can also become part of an easy sweet and spicy marinade you use for the mains you serve alongside the vegetables that will win over the Brussels sprouts-adverse sitting at the dining room table. This is an easy home run of a meal.