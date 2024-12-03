The Ingredient You Need To Create Stained Glass On Gingerbread Houses

When it comes to sweet and spicy cookies, nothing beats gingerbread. The classic cookie features a glorious mix of ingredients, including brown sugar, molasses, ginger, cloves, and cinnamon. It's delicious as is, with a festive frosting design, or in its most well-known form as the heart and soul of the gingerbread house. While making a Christmas gingerbread house is not the easiest of endeavors, it's a fun project to tackle to get into the holiday spirit. And once you get the structural integrity down, all that's left is the fun part. Decorating offers you plenty of creative freedom, and one of our favorite decorative techniques is using Jolly Rancher candies to construct some super sweet stained glass windows.

While gingerbread house kits get better and more impressive each year, they can be sort of limiting. There's really nothing quite like a from-scratch gingerbread house, and adding some colorful candy stained glass can take it to a whole new level. To do it, begin by baking your gingerbread. While it's in the oven, prepare the Jolly Ranchers by crushing them up in a plastic bag with a rolling pin. Pour the small shards into a bowl, mixing all the flavors together. Then, five minutes before the gingerbread is done baking, remove it from the oven and sprinkle the Jolly Rancher pieces into each of the window holes. Bake it for five more minutes, or until the candy is melted.