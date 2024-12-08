The Unique Compound Butter Gordon Ramsay Adds For Bold Flavor In Sweet Potatoes

Leave it to Gordon Ramsay to show us how to take a basic recipe and flavor it in a way we hadn't yet considered. On an episode of "MasterChef," Ramsay is seen blending sweet potatoes with compound butter that has been made with coffee. His recipe got us thinking about how we can modify some of our own culinary attempts to mimic his inventive moves.

While you can dump coffee extract directly into recipes to flavor dishes, you can also make your own compound butter to have on hand to use in baking and cooking projects. Choose fresh, unsalted butter for your compound-making endeavors and combine it with espresso powder and a touch of powdered sugar for added sweetness and silky texture. The earthy depth of the espresso plays well with smooth, grassy notes of farm-fresh butter, and your resulting creation will build new layers of flavor in your favorite go-to recipes. Once you have the coffee-flavored butter stocked in your home, you can consider replacing brown butter used in a sweet potato with savory rosemary streusel recipe with the coffee-flavored butter, for example.

