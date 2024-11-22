Salt & Straw Announces 5-Flavor Holiday Lineup, With One Brand New Ice Cream

While The Great Cookie Swap is a new ice cream flavor, fans of last year's Salt & Straw holiday lineup will have plenty to celebrate, as four of those flavors are returning again this year. That includes the chain's collaboration with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's holiday alter-ego "Dwanta," and his tequila brand Teremana, which mixes the sweet, oaky taste of the agave spirit with eggnog and sherry into a flavor that's aptly called Dwanta's Teremana Spiked Eggnog.

The more classic flavors include Gingerbread Cookie Dough, which layers molasses gingerbread cookie butter into rum-spiked royal icing ice cream with bits of gingerbread cookie, and Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache, that folds slivers of brittle and chocolate ganache nuggets into vanilla ice cream. Finally, for the peppermint fans, there is Toasted White Chocolate & Peppermint Almonds, which features an ice cream base made from caramelized white chocolate chips that's studded with almonds double-dipped in dark chocolate and peppermint-infused white chocolate, and mixed with mint fudge.

The only holiday flavor not returning this year is the Chocolate Sugar Cookie Dough, which took the top spot in our ranking of Salt & Straw's 2023 holiday flavors. But all Salt & Straw locations will be selling SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Almonds separately in honor of the collab. And if you want to get in on all of Salt & Straw's unique ice cream flavors this holiday season, the company is offering free shipping for online orders and free local delivery for orders of three or more pints if you use the code "CYBER" at checkout. So, even if you don't live near a Salt & Straw, a great holiday gift for any ice cream lover, including yourself, is easily within reach.

