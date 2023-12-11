Every Salt & Straw Holiday Ice Cream Flavor, Ranked

Every ice cream lover has a favorite flavor — but some only come around but once a year. Whether you're fond of pumpkin pie or peppermint stick, the holiday season is one of the sweetest times for fans of this quintessential frozen treat. It seems no matter how cold it gets outside, dessert devotees are always ready and waiting to try the latest limited-edition scoops, shakes, and sundaes. And this year, they're in luck: Salt & Straw has crafted one of its most irresistible winter flavor series to date.

The Portland, Oregon-based chain has achieved icon status in the world of ice cream, thanks to its slow-churned, sustainable products, carefully selected ingredients, and community-oriented business practices. A handful of Salt & Straw's holiday offerings are returning favorites from previous years' collections, such as Gingerbread Cookie Dough and Dwanta's (better known as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's) Teremana Spiked Eggnog. Of course, there are some scrumptious new selections for Salt & Straw fans to sample, too, like the raspberry jam-laced Chocolate Sugar Cookie Dough.

Right now, ice cream connoisseurs can taste each limited-edition offering at Salt & Straw locations across the country, or have them delivered to their door by ordering online. Even better, there's no need to deliberate at the scoop shop counter or checkout window over which one to try first. We ranked all five releases in order of their deliciousness to bring you a comprehensive guide to the best of the best Salt & Straw holiday flavors of 2023.