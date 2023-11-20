Salt & Straw's Holiday Ice Cream Line Features Boozy Eggnog & Other Festive Faves

To celebrate the return of the holiday flavors, Salt & Straw is offering a free scoop when you purchase an in-store gift card for $30 or more. The brand is also offering free delivery from November 24 to December 10 to make it easier to try the holiday lineup. With this free delivery, you could get a taste of the Gingerbread Cookie Dough flavor inspired by the co-founder's very own grandmother's recipes. The ice cream blends sweet molasses and subtle ginger spice to capture the holiday flavor.

Salt & Straw has even created an ice cream flavor for all the vegan and lactose-intolerant people out there as well. The brand's Chocolate Sugar Cookie Dough is a dairy-free scoop made with recycled barley milk and captures the iconic flavors of one of the most famous holiday cookies. Rounding out the flavor roundup is the Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache, another flavor inspired by the co-founder's Grandmother's cooking. This salty-sweet delight features chocolate ganache-covered almonds folded into a delicate vanilla flavor. If you're interested in the festive flavors at Salt & Straw this holiday season, be sure to sample them before they're gone.