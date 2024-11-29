Turn Your Favorite Canned Drinks Into Festive Cocktails With This TikTok Trick

This open can cocktail idea would work with any drink that starts in a can, so your creativity isn't limited in the slightest. There are many flavors of Poppi to choose from, for example. We also ranked every Olipop flavor to give you even more ideas. To get super festive, though, you'll want to take advantage of the limited-edition holiday flavors of these popular soda brands, like the TikToker did with Poppi's Cranberry Fizz. To make an autumnal apple spritzer, for example, use a can of Crisp Apple Olipop and mix in some apple cider. The absolute best spirit for hard apple cider, according to an expert? Brandy. Then, garnish this drink with a few slices of apple. Feel free to get creative with popular cola brands, too.

A holiday-packaged Coca-Cola with spiced rum would put a new twist on a classic rum and Coke. There are also many different craft soda brands, sparkling waters, and juices to choose from for more unique flavor combinations. For instance, you could make a holiday pomegranate gin fizz cocktail by opening up a can of sparkling pomegranate juice, adding gin and Prosecco, and mixing in extra pomegranate juice to taste. A garnish of mint would add the perfect touch of green to this red beverage. And you can't go wrong with a classic Christmas punch recipe; grab the Ginger Ale out of Olipop's cute holiday pack, then add spiced rum, cranberry juice, orange juice, and Prosecco to taste. With a fresh rosemary sprig to garnish, it couldn't get any more festive.

