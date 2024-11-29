Turn Your Favorite Canned Drinks Into Festive Cocktails With This TikTok Trick
Winter brings colder weather, barren trees, heavier clothes, and the holidays. But with the changing of the seasons, one thing remains the same: 5 o' clock is happy hour. Choosing a beverage to reach for during the colder months can be tricky — you want a cocktail, that's for sure, but you don't necessarily crave the same cold, refreshing drink you'd want at the end of a hot summer day. Red wine is nice and warming, but some days (and holiday events, specifically) call for a more festive, fun, and flavorful mixie.
Luckily, TikTok has yet again come to the rescue — this time with the easiest holiday happy hour hack. Cheyenne, @chey.powers on TikTok, shared a quick video showing how you can use a topless can remover to turn any canned drink into the perfect cocktail cup, to which you can add mixers and alcohol. In her version, she uses a seasonal Cranberry Fizz Poppi and adds ice, vodka, and cranberry juice to create a Christmas-worthy cranberry spritzer. But the possibilities for this idea are endless, and we've got a list you'll want to try this holiday season.
Open your mind (and cans) to all the possibilities of holiday cocktails
This open can cocktail idea would work with any drink that starts in a can, so your creativity isn't limited in the slightest. There are many flavors of Poppi to choose from, for example. We also ranked every Olipop flavor to give you even more ideas. To get super festive, though, you'll want to take advantage of the limited-edition holiday flavors of these popular soda brands, like the TikToker did with Poppi's Cranberry Fizz. To make an autumnal apple spritzer, for example, use a can of Crisp Apple Olipop and mix in some apple cider. The absolute best spirit for hard apple cider, according to an expert? Brandy. Then, garnish this drink with a few slices of apple. Feel free to get creative with popular cola brands, too.
A holiday-packaged Coca-Cola with spiced rum would put a new twist on a classic rum and Coke. There are also many different craft soda brands, sparkling waters, and juices to choose from for more unique flavor combinations. For instance, you could make a holiday pomegranate gin fizz cocktail by opening up a can of sparkling pomegranate juice, adding gin and Prosecco, and mixing in extra pomegranate juice to taste. A garnish of mint would add the perfect touch of green to this red beverage. And you can't go wrong with a classic Christmas punch recipe; grab the Ginger Ale out of Olipop's cute holiday pack, then add spiced rum, cranberry juice, orange juice, and Prosecco to taste. With a fresh rosemary sprig to garnish, it couldn't get any more festive.