The Absolute Best Spirit To Add To Your Boozy Apple Cider, According To A Cocktail Expert

What do you do when life gives you apples? You make apple cider, of course. Harvested from late July to early November, apples are a year-round food eaten raw, baked, buttered, and juiced — but no form is quite as synonymous with fall as apple cider is. Considering the overlap with football season, and the many social gatherings leading into the holiday season, it can feel natural to want to boozify it, too. Only to do so, you'll need to reach for the absolute best spirit, one that blends seamlessly into your cider's sweet and spicy fall flavors.

What spirit could that be? If anyone knows, it's Derek Crow. When it comes to making boozy apple cider, Crow, the lead bartender at Bar Zazu in Resorts World Las Vegas, has just one recommendation: brandy. "My favorite choice is Cardenal Mendoza because of its solera style aging process and finish in sherry casks that add nutty fall flavors to the mix like soft hazelnut, hints of toffee, and a subtle raisin note," he told Tasting Table. "The flavors in brandy blend harmoniously with the seasonings and wine notes [of apple cider]."

But that's by no means your only option. Seeing as brandy is one of the few spirits made by distilling alcohol from fruit, it'd make the most sense to choose one that's made from fermented apples. A bottle of Paul Masson will be easy enough to find, or you can reach for one of the best calvados and apple brandies according to Tasting Table staff.

