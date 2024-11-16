The Absolute Best Spirit To Add To Your Boozy Apple Cider, According To A Cocktail Expert
What do you do when life gives you apples? You make apple cider, of course. Harvested from late July to early November, apples are a year-round food eaten raw, baked, buttered, and juiced — but no form is quite as synonymous with fall as apple cider is. Considering the overlap with football season, and the many social gatherings leading into the holiday season, it can feel natural to want to boozify it, too. Only to do so, you'll need to reach for the absolute best spirit, one that blends seamlessly into your cider's sweet and spicy fall flavors.
What spirit could that be? If anyone knows, it's Derek Crow. When it comes to making boozy apple cider, Crow, the lead bartender at Bar Zazu in Resorts World Las Vegas, has just one recommendation: brandy. "My favorite choice is Cardenal Mendoza because of its solera style aging process and finish in sherry casks that add nutty fall flavors to the mix like soft hazelnut, hints of toffee, and a subtle raisin note," he told Tasting Table. "The flavors in brandy blend harmoniously with the seasonings and wine notes [of apple cider]."
But that's by no means your only option. Seeing as brandy is one of the few spirits made by distilling alcohol from fruit, it'd make the most sense to choose one that's made from fermented apples. A bottle of Paul Masson will be easy enough to find, or you can reach for one of the best calvados and apple brandies according to Tasting Table staff.
Other spirit options to boozify your apple cider
Now, just because brandy is the absolute best spirit to add to your boozy apple cider, that doesn't mean it's the best for everybody. That's certainly the case if you're someone who leans more toward lower alcohol by volume (ABV) cocktails, seeing as most brandies range from 35% to 60% ABV. Of course, the advantage here is that, because of its wine-like flavors and fruit base, it will blend the best with the tasting notes of your apple cider. Despite its high ABV, brandy will be the least detectable mixed into your apple cider compared to other spirits.
Depending on who you are, that could be a good or a bad thing. Either way, you'll want to take your time drinking these cocktails or consider reaching for one of the other 12 best spirits for spiked cider. Some of the lower ABV options include either the malt or wine-based Fireball Cinnamon, which sits between 16% and 21% ABV compared to the whisky-based Fireball's 33%.
Another option is to add Champagne or the Italian orange-flavored liqueur Aperol, which, at just 11% ABV, will provide a complementary bitter note to your spiked cider. If high ABV isn't an issue for you, brandy, of course, will be your first choice. However, there are other spirits you could reach for if you ever run out. Aged or spiced rum, Cointreau, applejack, rye whiskey, Scotch, or bourbon could all work to highlight the spicy and sweet flavor notes of apple cider.