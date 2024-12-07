Fudge is chewy and velvety, its distinctive texture stemming from the richness of butter and melted chocolate. In many recipes, cow's milk is also responsible for the taste and structure of fudge, but it's not necessarily the best dairy product for the job. For fudge with an even creamier feel, make it with goat's milk. The best fudge is smooth, yet dense, with a texture that melts perfectly in your mouth. While cow's milk does the job, goat's milk exceeds expectations. It tastes a little sweeter than cow's milk, and it has a higher fat content, providing it with a lush consistency.

Opting for goat milk feeds into the thick, silky nature of fudge, infusing the dessert with a luxurious effect. The ingredient is already a great substitute in other desserts that are enhanced from its richness. In fact, goat milk makes an unexpectedly flavorful component in caramel because its sweet, softly tangy taste adds depth to the sugary confection while thickening its body. It's also an integral component in cajeta, a Mexican treat that comes from simmering goat milk. Cajeta has a denser feel than dulce de leche, which is made from cow milk. On top of the delightful velvety texture, goat milk can also make fudge a little more suitable for people with a lactose intolerance. Despite being fattier, it contains less lactose and has smaller fat globules, creating fudge that's easier on the digestive system.

