Actually, Cow's Milk Isn't The Best Option For Making Fudge
Fudge is chewy and velvety, its distinctive texture stemming from the richness of butter and melted chocolate. In many recipes, cow's milk is also responsible for the taste and structure of fudge, but it's not necessarily the best dairy product for the job. For fudge with an even creamier feel, make it with goat's milk. The best fudge is smooth, yet dense, with a texture that melts perfectly in your mouth. While cow's milk does the job, goat's milk exceeds expectations. It tastes a little sweeter than cow's milk, and it has a higher fat content, providing it with a lush consistency.
Opting for goat milk feeds into the thick, silky nature of fudge, infusing the dessert with a luxurious effect. The ingredient is already a great substitute in other desserts that are enhanced from its richness. In fact, goat milk makes an unexpectedly flavorful component in caramel because its sweet, softly tangy taste adds depth to the sugary confection while thickening its body. It's also an integral component in cajeta, a Mexican treat that comes from simmering goat milk. Cajeta has a denser feel than dulce de leche, which is made from cow milk. On top of the delightful velvety texture, goat milk can also make fudge a little more suitable for people with a lactose intolerance. Despite being fattier, it contains less lactose and has smaller fat globules, creating fudge that's easier on the digestive system.
Goat milk makes a delicious addition to all kinds of fudge
Goat milk easily replaces cow milk with a one to one ratio, so there's no need to calculate anything when making the switch. Simply add goat milk in its place, using it for fudge recipes that will benefit from its denser body and tangy taste. The flavor and thickness of goat milk works well with a treat like easy fantasy fudge. The creamy dessert features fluffy marshmallows, as well as almond extract and walnuts, with the goat milk providing the nutty-tasting fudge with a hearty creaminess.
For a dessert that offers a little more zestiness, use goat milk to make dark chocolate raspberry fudge. The freeze-dried berries bring a slight acidity to the fudge, something that tangy goat milk pairs well with. The sweet taste of goat milk also boosts the dark chocolate component, helping to ease some of its bitterness. Despite the brightness of both the freeze-dried raspberries and goat milk, the dairy product brings a creamy, dense feel to the fudge.
Its light taste also pairs well with 4-ingredient salted caramel fudge; the mild zestiness of goat milk tempers the heady taste of caramel, giving it a layer of depth. This easy-to-make fudge also features melted white chocolate, a buttery confection that complements goat milk's decadent creaminess.