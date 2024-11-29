I Tried The Best Cheeseburger Ina Garten Ever Had And I Think She Needs To Eat A Few More

Long before she opened the signature gourmet store that would launch her Barefoot Contessa brand, Ina Garten lived in Washington D.C. It's a semi-well-known fact despite her far more common association with New York. Sure, it was a Hamptons-based shop that grew into her series of cookbooks, limited products, and television show, but back in the '70s, Garten and her husband once lived, worked, and probably even learned a bit about cooking in the District. In October 2024, Garten returned to Washington D.C. and brought with her heaping praise for our food scene.

The Kennedy Center had hosted Garten for the kickoff of a book tour supporting her new memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens." She often gives D.C. a wink and nod through her media — so naturally, when Garten took the stage, it was a fair expectation that she might share an interesting nugget or two. As her recipes do, Garten provided in abundance. An audience member asked where she had eaten her best-ever cheeseburger, to which Garten replied: "I had it this afternoon. It was in the Four Seasons. Is it called Bourbon Steak? Oh my god."

Undoubtedly, the glowing review comes from someone who knows good food. But Garten's comments invite scrutiny. I am a D.C. local, a ridiculously picky burger fan, and someone who believes that the greatest versions are an everyman's food more likely to be found from a hole-in-the-wall than a five-star steakhouse. Plus, Washington D.C. isn't necessarily a burger city, but the possibility of a world-class burger being here (and slept on) felt worth a look.

