Do 5-Star Restaurants Actually Exist?

When considering the best of the best, there's a discrepancy between the colloquialism "five-star" and the actual rubrics by which quality is measured depending on who's measuring. For example, the Michelin Guide's star rating system goes up to a maximum of three stars, which is considered a "five-star" rating. The Michelin Guide is just one of many respected guides among others such as Zagat, Forbes, and many more. What's more, not all of these guides universally use stars in their ratings, which raises a very important question: Do five-star restaurants actually exist?

The meaning of each Michelin Star, in ascending order, demonstrates the level of accolades for which a restaurant has been deemed worthy. What you should know about the Michelin Guide is that it specifically measures based on ingredient quality and cohesiveness of flavors, culinary techniques, how the chef's personality comes through in their food, and the overall consistency of a restaurant's menu both generally and over time. This is a solid set of standards, however restaurant ratings remain something of a wild west scenario. Though you can still grab a tangible guide such as the Michelin Guide France 2024, the advent of internet rating systems has opened up a world of possibilities for critics and food enthusiasts to offer their opinions regarding restaurants, whether solicited or not.

