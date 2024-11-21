One Company Just Recalled 160,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef

The Detroit, Michigan, based meat packing company, Wolverine Packing Co., has recalled more than 167,000 pounds of ground beef products due to a possible E. coli contamination, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on November 20, 2024. The list of products in question — which all bear the establishment number "EST. 2574B" — numbers in the dozens and includes everything from bulk ground beef to common ground beef recipes like steak burgers, burger patties, and chuck/brisket blends.

Advertisement

The fresh products are listed with a use-by date of November 14, while the frozen products have a production date of October 22. According to the press release, the potentially contaminated items were shipped to restaurants around the United States. Restaurants with these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the places they were purchased from. When a recall happens, the FSIS makes sure plants notify customers of recalls and remove questionable products.