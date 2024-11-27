Here's The Best Way To Store A Box Of Cereal And Keep It Fresh

There's nothing worse than pulling out your favorite box of cereal in the morning to find that its contents have turned into a stale, chewy mess. It sometimes feels like cereal is one of the hardest items to keep fresh inside the pantry, despite its simple packaging. However, there are some easy tricks you can employ to make sure it stays crunchy every time it hits the bowl.

Cereal grains contain pentosans and starch, which absorb a lot of water. If you leave your box of cereal unsealed, the grains will soak up moisture from the air and soften. This is the reason cereal is sold inside airtight bags — and why you need to be careful to keep it tightly covered when you rip that bag open.

The best way to store cereal for short-term use is by using a bag clip. Simply leave the cereal inside its original packaging, roll it up tight, and secure the opening with a sturdy clip. You can easily find special food sealing clips in the grocery store or online and they should be pretty cheap. After you've clipped the bag, put it back inside the box and use the little flap on top to keep it closed. It's best to store the box in a cool, dry place like the inside of a cupboard or drawer. There is no official guidance on how long it will stay fresh, but it should range anywhere from one week to two months.

