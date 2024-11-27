Here's The Best Way To Store A Box Of Cereal And Keep It Fresh
There's nothing worse than pulling out your favorite box of cereal in the morning to find that its contents have turned into a stale, chewy mess. It sometimes feels like cereal is one of the hardest items to keep fresh inside the pantry, despite its simple packaging. However, there are some easy tricks you can employ to make sure it stays crunchy every time it hits the bowl.
Cereal grains contain pentosans and starch, which absorb a lot of water. If you leave your box of cereal unsealed, the grains will soak up moisture from the air and soften. This is the reason cereal is sold inside airtight bags — and why you need to be careful to keep it tightly covered when you rip that bag open.
The best way to store cereal for short-term use is by using a bag clip. Simply leave the cereal inside its original packaging, roll it up tight, and secure the opening with a sturdy clip. You can easily find special food sealing clips in the grocery store or online and they should be pretty cheap. After you've clipped the bag, put it back inside the box and use the little flap on top to keep it closed. It's best to store the box in a cool, dry place like the inside of a cupboard or drawer. There is no official guidance on how long it will stay fresh, but it should range anywhere from one week to two months.
Avoiding stale cereal
Another way to effectively store cereal is to transfer it to an airtight container. Not only will these lock out moisture for months, but they'll also help with pantry organization and stock-taking. Some people even swear by putting cereal in the freezer to elevate breakfast. To try this method, pour the cereal into a freezer bag, seal it, and take it out whenever you're about to eat. Exercise caution if you're planning to do this long-term, however, as most cereal companies recommend storing their products in dry spaces for optimal quality.
Even if you're bag of cereal has not yet been opened, the USDA recommends consuming it within six months to one year after purchase. Then, once you open the box, you should eat it within two to three months to ensure the best taste. Keep an eye out for a "best if used by" stamp on the box, which indicates the recommended shelf life. Large cereal producers, like Kellogg and General Mills, use these dates to inform customers of when the flavor and texture of a product might start to change.
Different types of cereals will stay fresh for varying amounts of time. For example, cereals with a high-fat content or add-ins like nuts will spoil faster. The best way to test your cereal is to use your senses. If the smell or texture seems off, it's probably past its prime. The same goes for color.