Leftover Sloppy Joes Make For A Delicious Twist On Tacos

Sloppy joes have long been an American comfort staple; a simple meal that's filling and easy to make. The same can be said for tacos, where the popularity of Taco Tuesday makes for an easy DIY meal at home or a fun night out at a local restaurant. And what happens when you pair two classic comfort foods? A tasty twist that seems as natural as peanut butter and jelly and may change how you enjoy both meals.

If you have leftover sloppy joes, make them the secret ingredient of your next family taco night. Since both meals are ground beef-based, swapping taco meat for sloppy joe meat is an easy 1:1 that doesn't remove flavor. In fact, it might make it better, especially if you've grown tired of eating sloppy joes and tacos the same way.

By using sloppy joe meat in tacos, you get the rich beefy, tomato-y flavor of sloppy joes and the endless combinations you can make with tacos. Imagine piling a sloppy joe taco high with cheese, lettuce, and guacamole. They're all toppings you wouldn't necessarily put on a regular sloppy joe, but, on a taco, everything blends in perfect flavor harmony. You can make sloppy joes from scratch or use a premade mix, but the good news is that the process is as simple as making sloppy joes, popping the meat into your taco shells of choice, loading them with toppings, and digging in.

