Give Your Margarita A 'Devilish' Twist With A Red Wine Layer

There's nothing quite like a margarita on a hot day. The refreshing, fruity, and tart drink is served ice cold and always hits the spot. But when summer transitions to fall and the weather gets colder, the cocktail takes a back seat to darker, more warming alcoholic beverages. Whiskey, rum, and red wine are more commonly reached for at happy hour. But there's a way to make your margarita better suited for the chilly season: Add a red wine float.

Advertisement

A devil's margarita is a traditional marg with a layer of red wine that sits on top. The addition of the wine makes the drink more appealing for the fall and winter in both color and flavor. The deep red layer on top gradually fades into an orange or pinkish-hued cocktail that gives off autumnal vibes. And the richness of a full-bodied red complements the tart lime juice and earthy tequila — all brought together with a bit of sweetener.