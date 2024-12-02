Our Least Favorite Texas Roadhouse Menu Item Is Also One Of The Most Popular

We'll be the first to hype Texas Roadhouse for its high-quality steaks and groundbreaking Rattlesnake Bites, but we can't bring ourselves to do the same for its Cactus Blossom appetizer. This signature starter should be crispy, heavenly petals of beer-battered onion, yet of the 12 popular Texas Roadhouse menu items we ranked, it's the least impressive. The issues begin with the dish's striking similarity to Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Onion — from the deep-fried bulb to the dipping sauce — and we're sorry to say, Outback Steakhouse does it better. While the roadhouse's onion slivers were pleasantly sweet, our Tasting Table taste tester, Crawford Smith, experienced a greasy sensation from the moment he bit into the breading, and he's not alone in this sentiment.

Other diners have raised concerns about the coated onion being drenched in odd-tasting oil. However, that's minor compared to the appetizer's reportedly uncooked center. One diner noted that the inner coating at the bottom of the Cactus Blossom was wet, adding insult to the injury of its excessively salty taste. But that's not all. Our taste tester actually found it to be the complete opposite: tasteless. This starter contains a staggering 5,000 milligrams of sodium, yet it could still benefit from more salt and seasoning. Worse still, even the horseradish sauce that accompanies it couldn't rescue the dish, as it lacked the necessary pizzazz to do so.