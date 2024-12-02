How To Sweeten Vegan Salad Dressing In A Pinch

While many salad dressings are vegetarian, a surprising number of them aren't vegan. We aren't just talking about green goddess dressing or buttermilk ranch, which contain animal products like eggs, buttermilk, or mayonnaise. Unfortunately many oil based dressings aren't vegan either; vinaigrette recipes are often sweetened with honey, which is decidedly not vegan. Honey is an animal product because it's made by bees and can promote unethical farming and harvesting practices including killing the queen bee and replacing her.

So, if you're going to whip up vegan salad dressing, the best honey swap is agave nectar. Extracted from the plant that also gives us the beginnings of tequila and mezcal, agave nectar is as plant based as you can get. It also provides a more neutral sweetness than maple syrup, another plant-sap sweetener but one which has pronounced tasting notes that might overpower your salad dressing. Why not just substitute honey for sugar you might ask? Surprisingly, sugar is not always vegan because many refineries filter cane sugar through bone char made from cow bones.

Organic sugar is often vegan, however, and there are marketed vegan brands like this Wholesome Sweetners GMO-free and organic cane sugar that you can use in salad dressing. Still, a liquid sweetener like agave nectar will blend more easily into a liquid-based salad dressing.

