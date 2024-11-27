How To Air Fry Store-Bought Crab Cakes For The Crispiest Results
Hear us out, here at Tasting Table we have original recipes for classic Maryland crab cakes and even crab cake sliders with a homemade spice blend — but sometimes, a store-bought version of the dish is just easier. Maybe you don't have a reliable source of fresh crab nearby, the ingredient is too pricey in your area, or there's just no time to whip up made-from-scratch crab cakes before guests arrive. No matter which qualm you face, the air fryer is a rather effortless way to make the crispiest store-bought crab cakes, as long as you have the right guidance.
The first step in ensuring that your crab cakes come out of the air fryer crispy on the outside is to lightly squirt each piece with a cooking spray. This is an even better tip if the crab cakes are breaded, because the breading will absorb the oil and crisp with the air fryer's circulating heat. Then, you'll want to get the temperature spot on. Some brands of store-bought crab cakes might suggest an ideal temperature for an air fryer, so check the back of the box. Otherwise, shoot for around 375 degrees Fahrenheit for the store-bought crab cakes. Next, cook them for about 8-12 minutes depending on the size and whether they're fresh or frozen.
Pairing suggestions and more tips for crispy store-bought, air-fried crab cakes
Even if you get the cooking spray, air fryer temperature, and timing correct with store-bought crab cakes, there are a couple of other issues that can prevent them from crisping. First, be sure to not overcrowd the tray, or the crab cakes won't have enough space to crisp and cook through. That means they should not be touching, so cook in batches accordingly. For every four crab cakes, don't use more than a tablespoon of cooking oil or spray, or it will reverse the effect. As a final tip, flip each one halfway through the cooking time to ensure that each side is crispy when it's time to plate and eat.
Store-bought crab cakes can certainly benefit from a dipping sauce — and you have a little spare time since you're using an air fryer to make a pre-made dish. So consider our remoulade sauce and simple tartar sauce recipes for serving. Keep it as an appetizer or turn it into a complete meal with our Spring vegetable and herb grain salad or carrot slaw. And if you're new to the air frying game, here are our air fryer tips you should know first, including preheating the device.