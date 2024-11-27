How To Air Fry Store-Bought Crab Cakes For The Crispiest Results

Hear us out, here at Tasting Table we have original recipes for classic Maryland crab cakes and even crab cake sliders with a homemade spice blend — but sometimes, a store-bought version of the dish is just easier. Maybe you don't have a reliable source of fresh crab nearby, the ingredient is too pricey in your area, or there's just no time to whip up made-from-scratch crab cakes before guests arrive. No matter which qualm you face, the air fryer is a rather effortless way to make the crispiest store-bought crab cakes, as long as you have the right guidance.

Advertisement

The first step in ensuring that your crab cakes come out of the air fryer crispy on the outside is to lightly squirt each piece with a cooking spray. This is an even better tip if the crab cakes are breaded, because the breading will absorb the oil and crisp with the air fryer's circulating heat. Then, you'll want to get the temperature spot on. Some brands of store-bought crab cakes might suggest an ideal temperature for an air fryer, so check the back of the box. Otherwise, shoot for around 375 degrees Fahrenheit for the store-bought crab cakes. Next, cook them for about 8-12 minutes depending on the size and whether they're fresh or frozen.