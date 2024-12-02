What Sets New England And New York Pastrami Apart?

These days, you can find high-quality pastrami sandwiches all across the U.S. In fact, some of our favorites come from Langer's Delicatessen in Los Angeles, Slyman's Restaurant in Cleveland, and Kush by Stephens in Miami. And yet, the most iconic locations associated with pastrami are New York and New England. Originally, of course, Jewish immigrants created the NYC pastrami sandwiches that are still served today in Katz's Delicatessen. The first-ever version in the U.S. can be credited to a Romanian immigrant named Sussman Volk.

Today, however, the original sandwich has morphed quite a bit. If you venture to New York and New England, you'll generally find two different types of pastrami. Color is the easiest way to distinguish them at first glance, as the former has a black tinge, while the latter has a signature bright red color. But beyond the outside appearances, these differing hues are indicative of separate ingredients used in New York vs. New England pastrami. This also means that each one will have a slightly distinct flavor, but you'll also see different cuts of beef used for each type as well.