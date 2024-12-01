What's The Difference Between East Coast And West Coast Steak Tips?

Whether you call 'em pancakes, flapjacks, or hot cakes, a griddled beauty by any name still tastes as sweet (and the same). But, in the case of East Coast versus West Coast steak tips, the difference is more than just a matter of regional vernacular. The East Coast is home to New England steak tips, and the West Coast is home to the tri-tip steak. Steak tips come from the bottom sirloin cut (aka the flap steak or bavette). This bottom sirloin can be sold as one large slab of meat, or cut into roughly-hewn two-inch long pieces known as (you guessed it) steak tips. But across New England, the term "steak tips" can also refer to flank or tenderloin tips that are marinated and grilled.

Tri-tip steak, on the other hand, comes from a more specific part of the steer: the subprimal between the top sirloin and bottom round at the hind quarter. This area is roughly triangular-shaped, hence the "tri-tip" name. Beyond their shapes and specific cuts, the biggest difference that separates these steaks is their preparation methods. East Coast steak tips can be a tough cut to handle, which is where that tenderizing steak marinade comes in. They're also pre-sliced into small chunks before cooking. West Coast tri-tip, by comparison, is rippled with considerable fat and almost never marinated. Instead, it's hit with a simple seasoning before grilling or roasting, then sliced post-cook.

