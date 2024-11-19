Guy Fieri Just Lost $1 Million In A High-Octane Tequila Heist

The "Fast and The Furious" movie series has managed to recruit huge names like Charlize Theron and Brie Larson, and after a Hollywood-ready tequila heist this past month it may need to think about adding celebrity chef Guy Fieri to the cast. It's a story that sounds so impossibly wild that it must not be true, but according to Fieri and People, two trucks of his new Santo Tequila were hijacked near the U.S. and Mexico border in Laredo, Texas, with an estimated $1 million of the agave spirit stolen. That is over 24,000 bottles, which Fieri says the Mexican distillery is now scrambling to replace before the busy holiday season.

While Fieri was reportedly notified on November 14, 2024, the tequila heist apparently took place several days beforehand on November 9. Santo Tequila is actually a joint celebrity liquor business between the chef and musician Sammy Hagar, with Hagar founding the company in 2017 and Fieri joining in 2019. Santo president Dan Butkus told People, "This is the strangest thing I've ever seen in the spirits industry over 25 years. I've never seen anything like this." Some of the stolen cargo included Santo's expensive aged extra añejo tequila, which takes four years to make, and which Fieri has said they may put out a $10,000 offer on in an effort to gain information and try and salvage something the company cannot replace.

