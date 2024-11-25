The Giant Steak You Should Avoid Ordering At Texas Roadhouse
Known for its legendary honey butter rolls and mega-sized portions, Texas Roadhouse is the go-to spot for country-cooking enthusiasts when they're looking for a hearty and meaty meal of steaks, ribs, and made-from-scratch sides for cheap. But while this honky tonk steakhouse gets a lot right, not every dish on the extensive menu is a home run. Based on our first-hand experience dining here — as well as reviews from both customers and employees — you'll want to skip out on one item in particular: the country-fried sirloin.
What's advertised as "fresh-cut sirloin" turned out to be a paper-thin cut of meat blanketed in a thick layer of breading and slathered in white gravy. If you're a country cooking enthusiast, the description of the dish alone is a major red flag: crispy coating and white gravy are hallmarks of chicken-fried steak, not country-fried (and yes, there are huge differences between the two!)
But the confusing name is just the beginning of this dish's problems. The sirloin, though sliced paper-thin, still manages to be chewy somehow, and as for actual flavor... there was none. Even worse is the gravy, which is the make-or-break element of any country or chicken-fried steak. Instead of the rich, creamy sauce this dish deserves, you get a chalky mixture with an odd smoky undertone and enough salt to make you reach for your water glass on the first bite. All in all, this dish is a waste of money in every sense of the word.
Here's what you should order instead
For those who haven't gone here before or don't yet have a favorite, you can't go wrong with a 6-ounce, grill-seared sirloin — none of that country-fried stuff. We've had excellent experiences trying out this cut medium-rare, which turned out perfectly with a caramelized exterior, pinkish core, and extremely tender texture. Drizzle your order with a touch of the chain's signature steak sauce, and you're in for a treat.
If you'd like a filling meal for cheap, however, here's a genius menu hack for free: order a New York Strip or Dallas Filet, cut it up into bite-sized pieces, and bundle them in the restaurant's famous honey cinnamon butter rolls (think of these like Texas Roadhouse's version of Olive Garden's famous breadsticks.) While it might not be a traditional steak dinner, these DIY steak sliders are a delicious way to stretch your dollar.
Steaks aren't the only great items here. Pair your choice of entrée with classics like the steak fries, which rarely disappoint. You can also pick the famous Texas Roadhouse chili, which has been a high-value menu item for years thanks to the inclusion of the flavor-packed beef trimmings from the steaks served at the restaurant. Cap up the meal with a loaded sweet potato with caramel and marshmallows for dessert, and if Texas Roadhouse wasn't a favorite haunt of yours before, we bet it is now!