The Giant Steak You Should Avoid Ordering At Texas Roadhouse

Known for its legendary honey butter rolls and mega-sized portions, Texas Roadhouse is the go-to spot for country-cooking enthusiasts when they're looking for a hearty and meaty meal of steaks, ribs, and made-from-scratch sides for cheap. But while this honky tonk steakhouse gets a lot right, not every dish on the extensive menu is a home run. Based on our first-hand experience dining here — as well as reviews from both customers and employees — you'll want to skip out on one item in particular: the country-fried sirloin.

What's advertised as "fresh-cut sirloin" turned out to be a paper-thin cut of meat blanketed in a thick layer of breading and slathered in white gravy. If you're a country cooking enthusiast, the description of the dish alone is a major red flag: crispy coating and white gravy are hallmarks of chicken-fried steak, not country-fried (and yes, there are huge differences between the two!)

But the confusing name is just the beginning of this dish's problems. The sirloin, though sliced paper-thin, still manages to be chewy somehow, and as for actual flavor... there was none. Even worse is the gravy, which is the make-or-break element of any country or chicken-fried steak. Instead of the rich, creamy sauce this dish deserves, you get a chalky mixture with an odd smoky undertone and enough salt to make you reach for your water glass on the first bite. All in all, this dish is a waste of money in every sense of the word.

