3 Ingredients Anthony Bourdain Never Added To Scrambled Eggs

As Anthony Bourdain shared in his magnum opus "Kitchen Confidential," making scrambled eggs was part of his culinary career since its conception in his twenties. His ultimate scrambled egg tip comes from a 2016 interview with Insider Tech, when the chef-slash-writer was in his sixties and armed with a lifelong understanding of The Art of the Egg.

When he made scrambled eggs, Bourdain wanted the egg itself to shine. "I'm old school," Bourdain told the outlet. "I believe that a scrambled egg, or an omelet for that matter, is principally about the egg." When the chef-slash-writer was making breakfast for himself, Bourdain preferred his scrambled eggs "baveuse," aka with a wet finish. But, this has more to do with technique than with extra ingredients — and adding unnecessary weight to the pan was a practice Bourdain was very against. Water, milk, and cream were a trio never to be spotted in his scramble.

"I don't add water, I don't add cream," said Bourdain. "I just don't feel that milk or cream adds anything. Again, it's about the egg. You're not making a quiche here." He did, however, season his eggs with salt and pepper, and cook them in a pat of butter. In such a stripped-down preparation, ingredient quality matters. There's no milk or cream to hide behind. That's why Bourdain said opting for "good, fresh eggs" is crucial to a good scramble (we have a few tips for buying the highest quality eggs, for the record).

