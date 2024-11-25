Can You Get Texas Roadhouse Delivered?
Texas Roadhouse, the 19th largest restaurant chain in America with $4.8 billion in sales last year, stands out as a popular, reliable sit down dining choice. It offers both great food and a convenient, flexible option for any occasion. But what happens when you're craving a hearty meal but don't feel like changing out of your sweatpants? Can you get it delivered?
The answer is yes! While Texas Roadhouse doesn't offer delivery directly, you can still get your favorite dishes delivered through services like Postmates, GrubHub, Uber Eats, or DoorDash. All their Texas-sized menu items are just a few taps away. Of course, delivery availability depends on where you live. So, if you're in the middle of nowhere, you might be out of luck, but if you're lucky enough to be near a Texas Roadhouse, you're good to go. Some menu items might not be available for delivery (check with your local location), but you'll still have plenty of tasty options to choose from.
From Texas Roadhouse to your door
With over 700 locations across the U.S. and internationally, Texas Roadhouse has become a staple for steak lovers everywhere. Whether dining in or enjoying delivery, the quality is undeniable — and with big institutional investors like ING Groep NV buying up shares (talk about confidence in a brand), you know their food is good.
So, if you're wondering what to order with that steak or those ribs, go for something like mac and cheese, or some buttered corn. These sides travel well, adding that extra touch to your order. Or pair your entree with a warm bowl of made from scratch chili or a side of seasoned rice for a more filling experience. If you're in the mood for something a little lighter, steamed vegetables or sautéed mushrooms are also great options and hold up pretty good for delivery.
And don't forget to recreate that Texas Roadhouse vibe at home! Light a candle, turn on some music (maybe even throw on some Johnny Cash or George Strait), and serve your meal just like they do at the restaurant — ask for extra cinnamon butter for those rolls, of course. Now you're not just eating delivery; you're having a full-on Texas Roadhouse experience, minus the drive.