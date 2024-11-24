The Italian-Style Chocolate Cookie That Stars Ground Beef

If a pastry recipe made with meat doesn't make sense in your mind, Sicilians are here to demonstrate otherwise. In Modica, Sicily, a spiced mixture of ground veal or beef is whipped with egg, chocolate, and nuts and tucked inside folded biscuit cookies. 'Mpanatigghi, as they are called, are half-moon sweets dusted with sugar and can be enjoyed with an Italian dessert wine, a perfectly poured espresso, boozy caffè corretti, or an Italian liqueur like Rosolio or Fernet-Branca.

Someone who isn't familiar with the recipe may have no idea they are chowing down on a meat-filled goodie. The small treats draw parallels to Spanish empanadas, which isn't a complete coincidence, as empanada means enveloped in bread and 'mpanatigghi is thought to borrow from the word). These folded biscuits are commonly served around Easter time, and culinary lore attribute the invention to crafty nuns who began sneaking ground meat into chocolate and almond cookies to pass to fellow cloistered ascetics during the fasting period of Lent.